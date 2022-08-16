Inside Politics: Talking tough
Tory leadership rivals set out plans to hold SNP to account as they prepare for hustings in Perth, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are set for another rumble tonight in Scotland as thunder rolls in across the UK. Sunak will be hoping he can make it rain on the foreign secretary’s parade after the two candidates talked tough on holding the SNP government to account.
