Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Talking tough

Tory leadership rivals set out plans to hold SNP to account as they prepare for hustings in Perth, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 16 August 2022 08:38
Comments
(EPA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are set for another rumble tonight in Scotland as thunder rolls in across the UK. Sunak will be hoping he can make it rain on the foreign secretary’s parade after the two candidates talked tough on holding the SNP government to account.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in