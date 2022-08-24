Inside Politics: Ethics
Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss won’t commit to appointing ethics adviser as she’s accused of breaking ministerial code, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Best wishes to everyone celebrating Ukraine’s Independence Day – stay safe. Back in the Tory leadership race, Liz Truss has refused to commit to appointing a new ethics adviser if she wins the keys to No 10 – just as she is accused of breaking the ministerial code.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies