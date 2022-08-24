Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Ethics

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss won’t commit to appointing ethics adviser as she’s accused of breaking ministerial code, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 24 August 2022 08:32
Comments
(AP)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Best wishes to everyone celebrating Ukraine’s Independence Day – stay safe. Back in the Tory leadership race, Liz Truss has refused to commit to appointing a new ethics adviser if she wins the keys to No 10 – just as she is accused of breaking the ministerial code.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in