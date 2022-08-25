Inside Politics: Penultimate hustings
Former chancellor questions UK Covid strategy ahead of penultimate hustings event in Norwich, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
As hundreds of thousands of teenagers get their GCSE results, let’s hope Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have done their homework for the penultimate leadership hustings tonight. Ahead of the event, the chancellor has given an explosive interview to a magazine in which he claims the government ceded too much power to professors during the Covid pandemic.
