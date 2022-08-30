Inside Politics: Disappearing act
Liz Truss dodges BBC interview after economist warns her tax cutting plans would ‘crash’ economy, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
The days are getting shorter, it’s slowly getting colder outside and there are no bank holidays until Christmas. But there are reasons to rejoice this Tuesday morning: the Tory leadership contest will be over by this time next week. The foreign secretary has been channelling her best Houdini act while Boris Johnson begins the final leg of his farewell tour.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies