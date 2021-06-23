Electric cars not enough as walking and cycling revolution needed, report finds

The UK’s current approach to decarbonising transport through focusing on low emission and electric vehicles is not enough, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) says.

Instead, the government must focus on revolutionising city centres with walking, cycling and public transport infrastructure.

In a new report, the think tank finds that the government’s current approach to reach net-zero emissions could actually result in a 28 per cent increase in car use by 2050, with 10 million more cars on the road. This would also lead to an 11 per cent rise in car traffic.