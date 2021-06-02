Researchers have identified the key factors that influence a vital pattern of ocean currents which many scientists believe brings warmer than usual weather to the UK.

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), which carries warm water from the tropics northwards, is thought to be responsible for warmer temperatures in north-west Europe.

However, climate models have suggested that the AMOC is likely to weaken over the coming decades, presenting widespread implications for the regional and global climate.