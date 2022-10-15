Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Centrist Dad

This is a challenging news era in which to grow up

As his children grow up, Will Gore tries to keep them informed without scaring them

Saturday 15 October 2022 10:24
Comments
<p>Russia invaded Ukraine in Februry 2022 </p>

Russia invaded Ukraine in Februry 2022

(Getty Images)

In a month I will become the parent of a teenager, as my eldest child reaches that terrifying milestone.

If it feels exciting to her, it is frankly baffling for me. For one thing, it seems no time at all that she was dancing around in princess dresses as a Frozen-obsessed toddler. For another, I spend most of my time feeling no different to when I was twenty-eight – bad knee notwithstanding – and so the idea that I am of a suitable age to have a teenager in my care feels plain wrong.

Anyhow, time waits for nobody. And the world is lying in wait for my children, whether I like it or not. What it has in store for them feels moderately bleak at present.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in