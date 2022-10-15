This is a challenging news era in which to grow up

In a month I will become the parent of a teenager, as my eldest child reaches that terrifying milestone.

If it feels exciting to her, it is frankly baffling for me. For one thing, it seems no time at all that she was dancing around in princess dresses as a Frozen-obsessed toddler. For another, I spend most of my time feeling no different to when I was twenty-eight – bad knee notwithstanding – and so the idea that I am of a suitable age to have a teenager in my care feels plain wrong.

Anyhow, time waits for nobody. And the world is lying in wait for my children, whether I like it or not. What it has in store for them feels moderately bleak at present.