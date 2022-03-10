Young people fear world fear as Russia makes nuclear threats over Ukraine

More than two thirds of young people aged between 18 and 34 fear the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could quickly spiral into a world war.

As Vladimir Putin puts Russia’s nuclear weapons forces on high alert and over two million Ukrainians leave the country and become refugees, young people in the UK and beyond say they fear the potential for a global war.

Around 76 per cent of young people believe the current war is the start of a wider, global conflict and a further 78 per cent said the fighting made them anxious for the future, according to a survey by Pubity.