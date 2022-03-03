Inside Politics: Kherson falls as four major explosions rock Kyiv

Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, is now under Russian control, the city’s mayor has confirmed as fierce fighting continues in Kyiv – rocked by four major explosions this morning – and several other cities across the country. At home, Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to crack down harder on oligarchs linked to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. More British military equipment arrived in Ukraine yesterday and further supplies of humanitarian aid are in the sky. Liz Truss, the foreign secretary and Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, visit Baltic states later to offer their support to Nato allies neighbouring Russia. They will also inspect British military personnel stationed along the alliance’s eastern flank.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with an hour of international trade questions at 9.30am, followed by any urgent questions. After that Commons leader Mark Spencer the weekly parliamentary business statement. The main scheduled business is a backbench-led debate on Welsh affairs, lead by Labour’s Wayne David. Later, Labour MP Mick Whitley will lead an adjournment debate on support for UK shipbuilding.