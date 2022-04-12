Inside Politics: West probes claim Russia used chemical weapons in Mariupol

Putin’s war with Ukraine may have taken yet another grim turn, with reports emerging overnight that his troops allegedly used chemical weapons in the besieged city of Mariupol. Several western countries – including the US and UK – say they are investigating the claims but have so far been unable to verify them. Back at home, Labour is cranking up the heat on Rishi Sunak over his household’s tax arrangements and a Tory MP sparked outrage after defending his colleague who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Elsewhere, MPs have condemned the “unacceptably low numbers” of prosecutions for rape. Sir David Amess’s killer has been convicted of murder.

Parliament is in Easter recess, so not much on the Westminster agenda. George Eustice, the environment secretary, will publish a report boasting that 314,000 homes have been better protected from flooding, part of a six-year flood and coastal defences programme, which is estimated to have reduced national flood risk by 5 per cent. The Scottish Greens launch their local election campaign at 10.30am. And Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is guest presenting on LBC from 10am.