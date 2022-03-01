As Putin’s war with Ukraine enters day six, Boris Johnson travels to Nato countries sharing a border with Russia in a show of western unity as he vows to make the president “feel the consequences” of his invasion. The prime minister, whose government is coming under increasing pressure to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, will meet his counterparts in Poland and Estonia – who experts fear could be targeted by Putin if his current invasion is successful – and will also pay a visit to UK troops. On the ground in Ukraine, the fighting is intensifying with claims of war crimes after reports Russia used cluster bombs and targeted civilians on Monday. A huge Russian convoy is advancing on the capital, Kyiv. Away from the war, the government’s borders bill has suffered another series of defeats in the Lords.

