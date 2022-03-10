Inside Politics: Putin’s bombing of maternity hospital is a ‘war crime’, Ukraine says

As is often the case in war, it is the human stories on the ground that reveal the true scale of tragedy and suffering. A picture of a pregnant woman being evacuated from a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol – featuring on several front pages this morning – lays bare the grim reality of Putin’s brutal campaign in Ukraine. Lying on a stretcher, dazed and confused but still clutching onto the life insider her, the woman’s story needs no words. Under current rules, thousands of women just like her and their children are not allowed to seek refuge in the UK, unless they have family here. Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to relax visa rules for those wanting to flee the war, but he and other government ministers have repeatedly ruled this out on security grounds. What threat do women like the one in the picture and their children pose to the country?

