Inside Politics: Putin troops attack two new areas

Putin’s war with Ukraine is now in its third week and reports this morning say his forces have targeted two areas for the first time. Leaders in Washington and London are warning that the Kremlin could be about to use chemical weapons after Moscow claimed, without evidence, that Ukraine is developing its own chemical weapons near the border, with help from the US. Boris Johnson has promised more sanctions on oligarchs after Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich was slapped with a number of financial penalties.

