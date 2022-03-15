Inside Politics: Kyiv rocked by fresh bombardment but Russian advance stalled

Have we, in the west, greatly overestimated Vladimir Putin? The Russian president and former KGB agent has, over the past two decades, acquired almost mythic status as a master strategist. Yet as we enter day 20 of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s troops have so far failed to capture the capital, Kyiv. Beset by logistical problems and stiff Ukrainian resistance, the judo black belt’s forces have resorted to indiscriminate bombing campaigns in several other cities, including Mariupol, many parts of which now resemble scenes from a disaster film.

Following two weeks of repeated denials, we’ve now had the first concession from Moscow that its invasion isn’t going exactly to plan. “Yes, not everything is going as fast as we would like,” Viktor Zolotov, the head of Russia’s National Guard and a member of the Kremlin’s security council, said, perhaps unwittingly, during a church service on Sunday, organised to help the military fight off Ukraine’s “evil forces”.

Russia has far more military firepower than Ukraine, and might well still achieve its objectives, albeit just over a longer timeframe. But history is littered with examples of smaller armies driving out invaders; the former Soviet Union’s humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989 is just one. Whatever the conclusion of the war in Ukraine, the first 20 days of the conflict have served at the very least to dispel the image of Putin as a master tactician – not to mention strengthening western alliances.