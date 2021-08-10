Inside Politics: ‘Code red for humanity’ on climate and Cameron made ‘£7 million’ from Greensill

Visitors to central London got to witness something uncommon but not entirely rare yesterday. Tower Bridge got stuck for 12 hours following a technical difficulty, causing traffic jams on both sides of the River Thames, before reopening shortly before 2am this morning. It previously got stuck in August last year. Sir Horace Jones’s iconic structure, which took around eight years to build, usually opens and closes more than 800 times each year – roughly the same number of occasions on which David Cameron lobbied ministers on behalf of Greensill Capital. Now it’s emerged the former PM allegedly made £7 million from the firm before it collapsed. Elsewhere, world leaders are being warned it’s “code red for humanity” on climate change and students get their A-level results.

