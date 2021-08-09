Inside Politics: UN publishes climate report and No 10 splashes out £100k on paintings
Climate experts to issue starkest warning yet and Johnson’s art spending branded ‘selfish’, writes Matt Mathers
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change today publishes its most comprehensive report on climate science since 2013. Elsewhere, Boris Johnson has been criticised for splashing £100k on paintings for Downing Street, and just 10 super-rich donors account for a quarter of donations to the Tories since the PM entered office.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is in recess.
