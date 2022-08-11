Universal Covid vaccine ‘urgently needed,’ scientists warn

A universal Covid jab is “urgently needed,” scientists have warned after a study confirmed prior infection or vaccination offers only limited protection against new variants.

Variants such as Delta and Omicron are “genetically distinct” from previous forms of the virus and can be transmitted even to people who have been vaccinated or have previously had Covid, researchers found.

The waves were driven by the original Covid-19 virus and Beta, Delta and Omicron, three variants listed as of variants of concern (VOCs) by health authorities.