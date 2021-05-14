✕
US Navy developing autonomous drone to prevent bird eggs from hatching near airfields
Tests of quadcopter to finish in June 2022, at which point it may become commercially available to airports and others
Gustaf Kilander
Friday 14 May 2021 13:31 comments
Washington, DC@GustafKilander
The US Navy is developing an autonomous drone that is designed to prevent bird eggs from hatching near airfields.
The Pentagon spends around $50m a year managing bird life around airfields as aircraft being struck by birds pose a security risk.
The process used is called oiling, and involves covering eggs with food-grade oil which blocks the pores in the eggshells and prevents the embryos inside from receiving oxygen.
