Supreme Court’s latest ruling for Obamacare could be final death knell in conservative crusade against law

The US Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday rejecting the latest GOP-led attempt to overturn the Affordable Care Act marked an end to a years-long effort on the right to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Across traditional and social media, supporters and the law’s most ardent defenders celebrated Obamacare’s most resounding victory at the Supreme Court level since the Court declared the individual mandate constitutional in 2012.

In a 7-2 ruling, the court dismissed a challenge supported by numerous Republican-led states as well as officials from the Trump administration that sought to overturn the entirety of the law on the grounds that the law was unconstitutional and that the ACA’s individual mandate was an improper use of Congress’s taxation powers.