Al Gore putting pressure on Joe Biden’s climate push, says report
The former vice president remains one of the most influential environmental campaigners among the Democratic Party elite, writes Andrew Naughtie
Former vice president and longtime environmental campaigner Al Gore has apparently been lobbying Joe Biden not to give ground on his climate change goals as he negotiates an infrastructure deal with Senate Republicans.
The news comes as Mr Biden attends the G7 conference, where climate change is rivalled only by Covid-19 as the top agenda item.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Mr Gore and Mr Biden discussed the state of the president’s climate policy in a private phone call briefed to the paper by anonymous sources.
