What is it Andrew Cuomo does not understand – he needs to resign immediately

It is difficult to know what is going through the head of Andrew Cuomo right now. And similarly that of Joe Biden.

The 63-year-old year three-term governor of New York was this week found by an investigation carried out by his own prosecutors, to have sexually harassed at least 11 women, and in doing so “violated federal and state law”.

Not only that. The report found that Cuomo, whose father also served three terms as governor of the nation’s fourth largest state, had retaliated against at least one woman who made her complaint public, and oversaw a system of fear and intimidation.