World’s most valuable baseball card worth $6m sold

A 1914 Babe Ruth baseball card valued at $6m (£4.3m) has smashed records to become the most expensive baseball card ever sold.

CNBC reported that the pre-rookie card was the first to feature the Major League Baseball (MLB) icon as a player at 19 years old.

Collectable, a sports memorabilia investing platform, said in a press release that a private buyer recently purchased the card but did not disclose the price of the sale.