World’s most valuable baseball card worth $6m sold
‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find’
Louise Hall
Friday 04 June 2021
A 1914 Babe Ruth baseball card valued at $6m (£4.3m) has smashed records to become the most expensive baseball card ever sold.
CNBC reported that the pre-rookie card was the first to feature the Major League Baseball (MLB) icon as a player at 19 years old.
Collectable, a sports memorabilia investing platform, said in a press release that a private buyer recently purchased the card but did not disclose the price of the sale.
