How the deadly Bronx fire exposes layers of America’s affordable housing crisis
Advocates demand permanent solutions as pandemic assistance and eviction moratoriums come to an end, Alex Woodward reports
On 9 January, smoke from a fire that started with a malfunctioning portable electric heater killed 17 people, including eight children, in a high-rise apartment building in New York City’s Bronx borough.
Days earlier, a fire inside a Philadelphia rowhouse operated by the city’s housing authority killed 12 people, including eight children.
The fires – among the deadliest in modern US history – have underscored neglect in the country’s low-income housing units, typically magnified only in the wake of tragedies.
