This is what California’s ‘mega-drought’ looks like up close

Even if you care deeply about the climate crisis, the barrage of daily headlines can be hard to wrap your mind around.

Take the “mega-drought” currently gripping California, for instance. The Golden State’s reservoirs are 50 per cent lower than usual this time of year, a situation so perilous that an emergency has been declared in 41 of 58 counties.

Alarming figures but what does that mean on the ground? I had a first-hand look earlier this month while visiting Butte County while reporting on California’s looming wildfire season.