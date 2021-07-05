As firefighters across Canada’s British Columbia battle almost 200 blazes across the province, authorities are bracing for one of the most severe fire seasons in years.

Currently, 172 fires of varying sizes are burning across BC, with 60 situated in the Kamloops Fire Centre, where the town of Lytton was all but destroyed by a fire on Wednesday evening.

Thick smoke envelops huge swathes of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, a mountainous region in BC’s interior, as wildfires rage out of control and threaten homes and communities nearby.