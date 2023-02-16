Witnesses in Trump election meddling probe ‘may have lied under oath’

A grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia says it believes “one or more witnesses” lied under oath – and is urging local prosecutors to bring charges.

The panel also concluded there was no widespread fraud in the election, despite Trump's false claims that the vote was rigged against him, according to excerpts released late on Thursday.

The bulk of the panel’s conclusions remain sealed for now, by order of a judge, leaving open the question of whether Trump or anyone else could face prosecution.