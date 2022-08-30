Donald Trump still believes he’ll be able to seize power, one way or another

How is Donald Trump coping these days? The answer seems to be “Not very well.” As the political journalist Aaron Rupar pointed out on Tuesday morning, the 45th president is “having a meltdown” on Truth Social, prompted presumably by the fallout from the FBI raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago.

For the benefit of those who didn’t choose to join the far-right “free speech alternative” to Twitter, Rupar posted a video of himself scrolling through Trump’s Truth Social feed. It showed that in just a day and a half, Trump shared an eye-watering number of memes about Joe Biden, Democrats, and even Republicans who he doesn’t think are sufficiently loyal to his continuing cause.

“I support pipelines... in Germany. I support border security... in Ukraine. I support oil production... in SA and Venezuela. I support assault rifles... for the Taliban. BUT YOU AMERICANS NEED TO SHUT UP AND OBEY,” read one meme featuring an image of Biden. It was shared by a Trump supporter, and reshared by Trump himself, who commented: “Crazy, but true!”