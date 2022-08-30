Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

LETTER FROM AMERICA

Donald Trump still believes he’ll be able to seize power, one way or another

The former leader is having a meltdown, but he still has his sights on returning supporters to Congress, says Holly Baxter

Tuesday 30 August 2022 22:03
Comments
<p>In the past year, Trump’s social media tone has become much more angry and compulsive </p>

In the past year, Trump’s social media tone has become much more angry and compulsive

(AP)

How is Donald Trump coping these days? The answer seems to be “Not very well.” As the political journalist Aaron Rupar pointed out on Tuesday morning, the 45th president is “having a meltdown” on Truth Social, prompted presumably by the fallout from the FBI raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago.

For the benefit of those who didn’t choose to join the far-right “free speech alternative” to Twitter, Rupar posted a video of himself scrolling through Trump’s Truth Social feed. It showed that in just a day and a half, Trump shared an eye-watering number of memes about Joe Biden, Democrats, and even Republicans who he doesn’t think are sufficiently loyal to his continuing cause.

“I support pipelines... in Germany. I support border security... in Ukraine. I support oil production... in SA and Venezuela. I support assault rifles... for the Taliban. BUT YOU AMERICANS NEED TO SHUT UP AND OBEY,” read one meme featuring an image of Biden. It was shared by a Trump supporter, and reshared by Trump himself, who commented: “Crazy, but true!”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in