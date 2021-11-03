The mayor of New York’s second-largest city has won re-election, and he wasn’t even on the ballot.

Byron Brown, who was first elected mayor of Buffalo in 2005, was defeated in a stunning Democratic primary election this summer by 39-year-old India Walton, who appeared to be on the cusp of being the nation’s first socialist mayor in decades, and the city’s first-ever woman – and first-ever Black woman – to hold the office in Buffalo.

She was the only name on the ballot in the general election on 2 November, and she received endorsements from US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both senators from the state’s delegation – Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand – and prominent progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.