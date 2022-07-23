Jump to content
Capitol rioter who said she wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi jailed for 60 days

Dawn Bancroft will also serve three years of probation and 100 hours of community service

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 22 July 2022 11:03
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi has been sentenced to 60 days in jail by a court.

At the hearing on Thursday on Dawn Bancroft’s case, district judge Emmet Sullivan said: “Those comments, Mrs Bancroft, are not acceptable in a democratic society.”

“I feel bad for you, I feel bad for you that you made these comments.”

