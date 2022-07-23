Capitol rioter who said she wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi jailed for 60 days
Dawn Bancroft will also serve three years of probation and 100 hours of community service
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi has been sentenced to 60 days in jail by a court.
At the hearing on Thursday on Dawn Bancroft’s case, district judge Emmet Sullivan said: “Those comments, Mrs Bancroft, are not acceptable in a democratic society.”
“I feel bad for you, I feel bad for you that you made these comments.”
