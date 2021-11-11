The fiancée of Julian Assange has said she is “equally appalled” by the efforts of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, to try and force the WikiLeaks founder to America to face espionage charges that carry penalties of 175 years.

Stella Moris, the mother of two of Mr Assange’s children, has been helping coordinate her partner’s legal defence as he fights an extradition attempt that was initiated by the Trump administration.

When Mr Biden was elected last year, supporters of Mr Assange urged the new president to drop the charges and end the extradition. There was anger among many when it became clear Mr Biden did not intend to do so.