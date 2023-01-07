Kevin McCarthy: The Republican now facing one of the toughest jobs in politics

Who is Kevin McCarthy without Congress?

It is a question that has been posed a number of times over the years – or variations of it – by those charting the career of the California Republican, who has finally become the speaker of the House of Representatives after days of votes and fraught negotiations.

Most appear to have come to the conclusion that the 57-year-old lives for the trials and tribulations of Washington politics, this week messier than most, which is underpinned by relentless ambition. In a world of professional survivors, he has an obvious talent for keeping himself in front.