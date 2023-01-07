Jump to content

Kevin McCarthy: The Republican now facing one of the toughest jobs in politics

The Californian is now the speaker of the House of Representatives after days of GOP in-fighting, writes Chris Stevenson. Can he bring his party together?

Saturday 07 January 2023 18:51
Kevin McCarthy celebrates with the gavel after being elected as speaker of the House of Representatives

(Getty Images)

Who is Kevin McCarthy without Congress?

It is a question that has been posed a number of times over the years – or variations of it – by those charting the career of the California Republican, who has finally become the speaker of the House of Representatives after days of votes and fraught negotiations.

Most appear to have come to the conclusion that the 57-year-old lives for the trials and tribulations of Washington politics, this week messier than most, which is underpinned by relentless ambition. In a world of professional survivors, he has an obvious talent for keeping himself in front.

