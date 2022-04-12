Meningitis vaccines ‘could help protect against gonorrhoea as cases rise globally’

A full meningitis vaccination provides 40 per cent protection against gonorrhoea, reports Aisha Rimi

Tuesday 12 April 2022 18:16
Comments
<p>More than 80 million new cases of gonorrhoea were recorded worldwide in 2020</p>

More than 80 million new cases of gonorrhoea were recorded worldwide in 2020

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Existing meningitis vaccines could be used to tackle untreatable gonorrhoea, studies suggest.

As the vaccines have become more widely available, studies have shown they also offer some protection against gonorrhoea, and that even partial protection could reduce cases of the infection considerably.

According to three linked papers published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the vaccines could help improve protection against the sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in