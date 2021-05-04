Covid DIY-ers and millennial homebuyers are ‘fuelling the price of lumber in the US’
With the pandemic driving many out of expensive cities, and a previously prohibited new generation hitting the housing market, prices are more than doubling, writes Alice Hutton
A
chronic shortage of lumber in the US that has sent prices rocketing may have been worsened by a massive DIY rush during the pandemic and an influx of millennial homebuyers to the market, reports have claimed.
When Covid-19 caused a global shutdown last year, millions of people were confronted with the reality of spending close to 24-hours a day in their home.
And some of them didn’t like what they saw.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies