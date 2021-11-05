For some, it was the greatest act of cultural vandalism in US history.

The 1963 demolition of New York ’s majestic Penn Station – considered a masterpiece of Beaux Arts architecture – and the construction of the dark, cramped labyrinth that replaced it caused an international outcry, and served as the catalyst for an entire movement to preserve American landmarks.

“Through Pennsylvania Station, one entered the city like a god,” the architectural historian Vincent Scully once wrote. “One scuttles in now like a rat.”