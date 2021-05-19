How the GOP's election lies and Capitol riot narratives are part of a new 'Lost Cause' myth

O

n 6 January, Andrew Clyde barricaded the House of Representatives chamber, where elected officials and staff were escaping, or hiding under chairs, before a mob pounded on the doors.

A photo from the day shows the Republican congressman moving towards the door with his mouth agape and a hand outstretched.

He was there, along with Republican colleagues, watching or hearing a mob of Donald Trump's supporters break into the Capitol, threaten lawmakers and staff and beat police, all in support of the former president's call to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost.