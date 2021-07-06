Rise of the Moors: What we know about armed group who claim US laws don’t apply to them

Police in Massachusetts found themselves dealing with a highly unusual situation over the 4 July weekend when a group of heavily armed men from a fringe political movement ran into the woods during a traffic stop near the town of Wakefield. The resulting armed standoff shut down a stretch of highway for several hours, and ended in multiple arrests.

Since the end of the standoff, police have detained 11 suspects and recovered an array of weapons – three AR-15 rifles among them – which none of the people arrested had a licence to carry. The defendants have been charged with multiple crimes.

Attention has now turned to the group the suspects belong to: a Rhode Island-based sect calling itself Rise of the Moors, and describing itself as a group of “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders”.