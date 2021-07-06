Rise of the Moors: What we know about armed group who claim US laws don’t apply to them

Police have arrested and charged several members of a group that fuses anti-government ideology with an esoteric Afrocentric myth, writes Andrew Naughtie

Tuesday 06 July 2021 21:09
<p>Three women walk past Massachusetts State Police troopers while arriving to sit in the gallery at Malden District Court, following the arrest of several men in an armed standoff on Interstate 95</p>

(AP)

Police in Massachusetts found themselves dealing with a highly unusual situation over the 4 July weekend when a group of heavily armed men from a fringe political movement ran into the woods during a traffic stop near the town of Wakefield. The resulting armed standoff shut down a stretch of highway for several hours, and ended in multiple arrests.

Since the end of the standoff, police have detained 11 suspects and recovered an array of weapons – three AR-15 rifles among them – which none of the people arrested had a licence to carry. The defendants have been charged with multiple crimes.

Attention has now turned to the group the suspects belong to: a Rhode Island-based sect calling itself Rise of the Moors, and describing itself as a group of “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders”.

