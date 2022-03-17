How the war in Ukraine is affecting Republican primaries
‘I’m sick of Joe Biden focusing on the border of a country I don’t care about while he lets the border of his own country become a total war zone,’ says JD Vance
Republicans hitting their opponents for being weak on Russia is as old as the Cold War. But Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the pro-Trump right’s friendly rhetoric toward Russia means Republicans are not just attacking Democrats: they are attacking other Republicans as weak on Russia.
In Ohio’s Senate race to replace retiring Republican Sen Rob Portman has become a focal point. Republican candidate JD Vance said: “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another” and added that “I’m sick of Joe Biden focusing on the border of a country I don’t care about while he lets the border of his own country become a total war zone.”
Later, ahead of Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine Mr Vance released a statement calling it “a corrupt nation run by oligarchs, that is as close to a democracy in 2022 as Afghanistan was when Joe Biden handed it over to the Taliban in 2021.”
