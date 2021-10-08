Why a ‘smirking’ Ted Cruz is holding up Joe Biden’s global outreach

Ted Cruz can be a singular beast.

Anyone who has witnessed the Texan’s journey from rabble-rousing senator to presidential hopeful knows there are few things he will not do – no insanity he will not swallow – if he perceives it will work to his benefit.

In the Republican presidential primary race that generated much noise and bluster in 2016, he positioned himself as a principled conservative who would defend the US constitution, without resorting to the rhetoric of Donald Trump.