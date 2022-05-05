Ultraviolet light can help prevent spread of Covid - in the right dose, new study finds

Scientists at Columbia University have found that a particular type of ultraviolet light could be used to prevent the spread of coronavirus indoors

Tom Ambrose
Thursday 05 May 2022 15:11
This 2020 electron microscope image shows the spherical coronavirus particles in what was believed to be the first US case of Covid

This 2020 electron microscope image shows the spherical coronavirus particles in what was believed to be the first US case of Covid

A type of ultraviolet light can kill the Covid virus without causing any harm if the right dose is given, a new study has found.

Scientists at Columbia University have found that a particular type of ultraviolet light, Far-UVC light, could be used to prevent the spread of coronavirus indoors, where it is most likely to be transmitted.

Dental students at the university often use Far-UVC lamps to disinfect the air and, according to researchers, it kills 98% of indoor airborne microbes in around five minutes.

