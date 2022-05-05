A type of ultraviolet light can kill the Covid virus without causing any harm if the right dose is given, a new study has found.

Scientists at Columbia University have found that a particular type of ultraviolet light, Far-UVC light, could be used to prevent the spread of coronavirus indoors, where it is most likely to be transmitted.

Dental students at the university often use Far-UVC lamps to disinfect the air and, according to researchers, it kills 98% of indoor airborne microbes in around five minutes.