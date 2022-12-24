Jump to content

US accuses North Korea of supplying missiles and rockets to Russia’s Wagner for use in Ukraine

Wagner group and North Korea have denied the reports

Peony Hirwani
Saturday 24 December 2022 16:23
Russia’s defence ministry shares video of ship launching missiles towards Ukraine

The US has accused North Korea of supplying missiles and rockets to the Russian mercenary group Wagner to be used in the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the White House said Wagner was searching for arms suppliers to support its military operations in Ukraine.

“We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters, as per Reuters.

