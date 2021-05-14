RIP Walter Mondale – an old school gentleman who nodded to the future

There is an important connection between Jimmy Carter’s vice president and Kamala Harris, writes Andrew Buncombe

Friday 14 May 2021 23:57
Walter Mondale pictured in January 1977. Jimmy Carter had selected him as his running mate ahed of winning the White House the previous year
Walter Mondale was a man on a mission – but he only had days to pull it off.

A week earlier, on 25 October, 2002, Paul Wellstone, the fiercely-loved senator from Minnesota, had died with his family when his campaign plane crashed in the northwest of the state in the freeze of a Midwest winter.

As Democrats scrambled to put someone else on the ballot for a race they had  expected  to win, there was only one real option: Walter “Fritz” Mondale”, who had represented Minnesota as a senator himself years earlier, before serving as Jimmy Carter’s vice president, and then being defeated in a landslide by Ronald Reagan when he sought the presidency himself.

