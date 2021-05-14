Walter Mondale was a man on a mission – but he only had days to pull it off.

A week earlier, on 25 October, 2002, Paul Wellstone, the fiercely-loved senator from Minnesota, had died with his family when his campaign plane crashed in the northwest of the state in the freeze of a Midwest winter.

As Democrats scrambled to put someone else on the ballot for a race they had expected to win, there was only one real option: Walter “Fritz” Mondale”, who had represented Minnesota as a senator himself years earlier, before serving as Jimmy Carter’s vice president, and then being defeated in a landslide by Ronald Reagan when he sought the presidency himself.