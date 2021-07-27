I’m finally coming back to the UK after 20 months of Covid chaos

After 20 months outside the UK, it’s finally happened: I’ve been given clearance to return to the rainy island from whence I came. When I left, in December 2019 on a packed New Year’s Eve flight full of people blissfully unaware that we’d soon yearn for the time when we were elbow-to-elbow on unmasked public transport, I expected to come back in three months. Now, a summer and a Christmas and two wedding postponements and a whole pandemic later, I’m getting a suitcase together and planning to see my family outside of a Zoom screen. It feels surreal.

I’m travelling back to the UK under special dispensation in order to meet third-time-lucky wedding suppliers and see relatives for a three-week period. Just last week, the whole thing felt impossible — and now everything’s happening at once. I’m packing up my cat’s litter box, water fountain and toys for his mini-vacation at a friend’s apartment in Sunset Park. I’m booking Covid tests, buying N95 masks and liaising with my airline to get all the requisite pandemic paperwork together. I’m talking seriously to my parents about when I’ll see their faces again. And – as never changes when you travel transatlantically – I’m fielding endless requests about what I can bring my British compatriots from the Land of the Free.

There is a British obsession with American merchandise that runs incredibly deep. Even things that are available now in UK stores and which are objectively unexciting – Five Guys burgers, Lululemon leggings, Shake Shack milkshakes, any clothing at all with the star-spangled banner emblazoned across it– seem to captivate English audiences in a way that I now find deeply amusing.