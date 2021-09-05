Buzainuer Wubuli last saw her husband Yidiresi Aishan on 19 July. The 33-year-old Uyghur man, originally from China’s Xinjiang autonomous region, was on his way to Europe, hoping to find a safer place for himself and his family after being repeatedly arrested in Turkey over the last few years.

“He wanted to go to Europe to live a peaceful life because he had been arrested four times in Turkey,” said Wubuli over the phone. But soon after he landed in Morocco, Aishan was arrested by local police, based on a red notice issued against him by the Interpol. The Moroccan authorities then informed the Chinese embassy in Morocco on July 20.

Since Morocco and China signed an extradition treaty in the beginning of 2021, Aishan faces the possible fate of being deported back to China, where experts worry that he won’t be given a fair trial. “According to the extradition treaty between Morocco and China, the Chinese authorities have 45 days to formally send a full dossier to the Moroccan government and process his arrest,” said Laura Harth, Campaign Director at Safeguard Defenders.