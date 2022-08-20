Jump to content
Vape kits handed out by NHS could help people quit smoking, study shows

The study found that even the most persistent smokers were able to quit, reports Furvah Shah

Furvah Shah
Saturday 20 August 2022 09:05
Comments
<p>The study’s authors say caping can help people stop smoking tobacco </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vape kits vouchers handed out by the NHS could help people quit smoking, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia, alongside GPs and the NHS’s stop smoking service, found that nearly half of smokers quit within a month when they began vaping under the scheme.

Professor Caitlin Notley, lead researcher and addiction expert from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said e-cigarettes and vapes are “particularly helpful in helping people to not only quit, but to stay quit for good.”

