Vape kits handed out by NHS could help people quit smoking, study shows

Vape kits vouchers handed out by the NHS could help people quit smoking, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia, alongside GPs and the NHS’s stop smoking service, found that nearly half of smokers quit within a month when they began vaping under the scheme.

Professor Caitlin Notley, lead researcher and addiction expert from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said e-cigarettes and vapes are “particularly helpful in helping people to not only quit, but to stay quit for good.”