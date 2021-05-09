Vegetarians healthier than meat eaters, study suggests

V

egetarians appear to be healthier than meat-eaters even after accounting for age, obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption, according to a new study.

Researchers found that those who renounced red meat, poultry and fish had fewer "biomarkers" linked to conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and kidney function problems.

However vegetarians also had lower levels of "good" biomarkers such as vitamin D and calcium, which are linked to bone and joint health.