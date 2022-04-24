I took a few tentative steps into a virtual world – and it scared me

I've seen the future – I think – and it was terrifying. Not initially, initially it was enjoyable, too enjoyable, perhaps. I strapped on a headset, attached a few gizmos to my arms and legs, and then was transported to a ball in Paris, along with another nine people, when really I was just in a basement in the Barbican Centre.

I was immersed entirely. As we rode a train, wind blowing gently as it might in “real” life, we arrived at Mimi’s, an early-mid 20th century venue, and I was filled with joy, real, utter joy. I felt like I was there.

David Chalmers, an Australian philosopher who specialises in consciousness and techno-philosophy, argues that what exists in virtual worlds is in fact real. Digital, yes, but nonetheless real. You experience it, it is separate to you and it can add value to a life. This, then, is where the terrifying part comes in.