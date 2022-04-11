In order to beat addiction, we must study those who don’t suffer

Like millions of others, I placed a bet on Saturday’s Grand National. And yet, like a sizeable portion of that group, I won’t be having another punt until next year’s race. So, why is it that some are able to have an occasional bet, drink socially or smoke a crafty cigarette, while others become addicted?

The concept of an addictive personality has been talked about for years and we can probably all think of someone we know or have met that we would describe in this way; the person that doesn’t know when to stop and always wants more.

I have worked with people in residential drug detox (fortunately many of them managed to give up their drug of choice), and what struck me is how their lives evolved as they recovered from addiction. Whatever they did – whether it was embrace religion or the twelve-step programme in alcoholics anonymous – it was in a way that appeared to be as all-consuming as their previous addiction.