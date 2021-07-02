In 2008, on a visit to Kabul, George W Bush wanted to reassure Afghans “you can count on the United States, we shall be staying to ensure security.” Seven years earlier, after the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001, Tony Blair declared: “This time we will not walk away” – as the West had done in the past after using the mujaheddin to drive out the Russians.

But that is precisely what is happening in Afghanistan now with US, British and other international troops pulling out. Joe Biden had given the symbolic deadline of 9/11 for the withdrawal to take place, but most have already left.

The bulk of the UK contingent, of around 750, departed without any great hail or farewell, with a flag-lowering ceremony behind gates at Kabul airport. Many British commanders, like their American counterparts, are unhappy at the speed at which the withdrawal has taken place – leaving Afghan allies to face the enemy. But the decision that matters has been taken in Washington.