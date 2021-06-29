Al Pacino’s former girlfriend says she’s dumped the 79-year-old screen legend because he’s “too old”. Israeli actress Meital Dohan is 40 and says the age gap proved too difficult, although it was “an honour” to have dated the star for two years.

Such an “honour” she’s already blabbing to a magazine about her former lover and what a thrill it was “to be part of his legacy”. I doubt she’ll be getting a mention in his memoirs after these comments.

As someone who has had several relationships with men more than 20 years younger than myself, I can’t see what Meital is complaining about. An age gap of a couple of decades might throw up all sorts of differences but they are easy to overcome. On the downside, my younger men routinely played annoying music (but it was easy to wear headphones), while on the plus side they always did their own laundry and ironing – being dandies they could not bear to look anything other than immaculate.