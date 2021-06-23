Today – 23 June – on what would be his 108th birthday, Alan Turing appears on the new £50 note. This is an extraordinary act of public reclamation for a scientific genius and war hero who was criminalised for his homosexuality, and who consequently ended his own life aged 41. The government also recently announced that the replacement for the Erasmus Scheme for international student exchanges will be named the Turing Scheme, in his honour.

It is wonderful news that the Enigma code breaker and inventor of machine learning is finally being honoured for his achievements. But it remains a tragedy that such a brilliant man was driven to suicide, with his career and reputation in ruins, when he still had so much to contribute to the world.

Turing’s sentence, in 1952, at the age of 39 for the crime of sexual intercourse with another man, included being forced to undergo what would now be described as gay conversion therapy: he was required to attend sessions with a psychotherapist who was authorised to use verbal and physical abuse to “dissuade” patients of their homosexuality.